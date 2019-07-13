Nevada State College and CSN get a Henderson expansion

Henderson is home to a new education boom with the planned construction of a 65,000-square-foot education building at Nevada State College and a 70,000-square-foot health sciences building at College of Southern Nevada.

The new buildings will help increase the number of teachers and health care professionals working in Nevada. The buildings will include classrooms, offices, study spaces, a speech pathology lab, an early childhood education center, space for a clinical nursing simulation and more.

Gov. Steve Sisolak approved legislation for a combined $126.2 million for the two buildings.

“We are extremely grateful to the Legislature and Gov. Sisolak, as well as our community stakeholders, for their support of the education building,” Nevada State College President Bart Patterson said in a release. “While addressing space issues the college faces due to tremendous growth, the funding will allow us to add critical-need programs for Nevada’s K-12 public education system.”

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.