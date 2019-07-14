Officials: Collapsed patio kills worker in Las Vegas area

A worker was crushed to death this afternoon when an under-construction patio collapsed above him at a south valley residence, according to Metro Police.

The Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating the incident, Metro Lt. Chris Holmes said.

The incident was reported about 2 p.m. in the 7000 block of Haven Street, just off the north Strip, Holmes said.

It wasn’t clear how the collapse occurred, but other workers discovered their colleague dead when they began to remove debris, Holmes said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the victim.

Further details were not available.