Weekend Rewind: Copperfield and Klok, Ella Mai, Colton Underwood and more

Announced on Friday: Keith Urban will be the first artist to play the renovated Colosseum at Caesars Palace, taking the spruced-up stage for two shows on September 6 and 7. It will mark the debut of the venue’s new general admission capability on the main floor, which can be raised or lowered depending on the show. Tickets for Urban’s concerts go on sale Friday, July 19.

Magical colleagues David Copperfield and Hans Klok have known each other for more than 20 years. In fact, Klok has sometimes been referred to as the Copperfield of Europe, having toured around the world and sold out plenty of arenas and theaters along the way. He’s been making the rounds in Las Vegas as he prepares to open his new show “The World’s Fastest Magician” at Excalibur on July 29, and there’s no better way to get inspired by illusion than with a visit to Copperfield’s landmark show at MGM Grand. Klok took some friends and castmates to see his friend’s magic spectacular Wednesday night and spent some time backstage with the legendary and longtime Vegas performer.

English singer and songwriter Ella Mai, who just grabbed her first Grammy in February for Best R&B Song (“Boo’d Up”), hit the party circuit Thursday night with Canadian rapper Nav and labelmate Mustard at Tao Nightclub at the Venetian. Mustard was spinning for the weekly Worship Thursday party and he’s also headlining the annual Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream bash at another Tao Group Venue, Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan, this weekend. Also at Tao Thursday: Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, taking a break from NBA Summer League action.

On Friday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner and the Ottawa Senators’ Connor Brown enjoyed the late show of “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace. Also spotted in the Spiegeltent was actress and TV personality Sophia Rivera Torres.

Actress Kelli Berglund, known for her teen turn in Disney series “Lab Rats” and currently starring in the Starz series “Now Apocalypse,” explored the updated offerings at Park MGM over the weekend. She dined at Best Friend before partying at On the Record Friday night, then gathered her group for a Saturday bash at JEMAA – The NoMad Pool Party that included lobster rolls and piña coladas. Also at JEMAA Saturday: “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood threw a combination birthday and bachelor party for his brother Connor, taking over a luxury cabana and Instagramming the entire extravaganza.