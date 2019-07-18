Pilot accused of flying while drunk after crash landing in Mesquite

A pilot who survived a fiery crash landing at the Mesquite airport Wednesday night was arrested on suspicion of flying under the influence of alcohol, according to local and federal officials.

Ryan Dashiell, 41, of Spokane, Wash., was being booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a gross misdemeanor count, Sgt. Wyatt Oliver of the Mesquite Police Department said.

Dashiell was operating a twin-engine Cessna 550 jet on a scheduled flight from Pasco, Wash., to Henderson Executive Airport, said Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. For unknown reasons, he decided to land in Mesquite, officials said.

The plane caught fire while landing about 7:20 p.m., Gregor said. Dashiell was the only person onboard and was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries, officials said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, Oliver said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating, Gregor said. Such investigations typically take at least a year, he said.

The aircraft, manufactured in 1981, is registered to Oregon-based Avia Jet LLC, FAA records show.