Police: Driver accused of leaving crash scene arrested

A motorist accused of leaving the scene of a crash earlier this month has been arrested, according to Metro Police.

Mitchell Magee, 27, was booked Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of failure to stop at the scene of a crash and reckless driving, jail logs show.

Magee was driving a car that ran a red light about 8:40 p.m. on July 6 at Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road, colliding with a motorcycle and five other vehicles, police said.

The motorcyclist, Thomas Robert Wallenta, 59, of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center, police said.

Additional details about the arrest were not immediately available.