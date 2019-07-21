Metro: Officer accidentally shoots self on Las Vegas Strip

An off-duty Metro Police officer is expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself late Saturday on the Las Vegas Strip, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported about 10:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Reno Avenue, police said.

The officer suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said. He was rushed to University Medical Center.

Police did not provide further details, but said no one else was injured. An internal investigation was ongoing.