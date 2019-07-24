County, city get HUD grant for affordable housing

Clark County and Las Vegas will share more than $21 million in grant funding for affordable housing and community development projects.

The grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development were announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who said the grants were necessary to help with Nevada’s shortage of affordable housing.

Clark County will receive almost $12 million, while the city will receive about $9.25 million.

“Nevada is experiencing one of the most severe affordable housing shortages in the nation, and these investments will provide a lifeline for Nevadans struggling with skyrocketing rent and outdated housing infrastructure,” the Democratic senators said in a joint statement.

Clark County’s portion of the grant funding will go toward projects including the Spring Mountain Youth Residential Center for girls, a camp for juvenile offenders and the Family Promise organization’s Family Navigation Center.

Other programs and organizations funded by the county’s portion of the grant include short-term help with rent, the Salvation Army, HELP of Southern Nevada and the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Besides money for affordable housing programs and the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, the city will give some of its grant funding to community partners such as Meals on Wheels.

“In addition, some of those funds go to capital improvement — our Courtyard, homeless resource center and also to run two health clinics, one of which is at the Courtyard and another is at the Las Vegas Senior Center,” = city spokesman Jace Radke said.

The city accepts applications for grant funding through different boards, including the Community Development Recommending Board, which handles applications for community development block grants, and the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program Board, which handles applications for neighborhood improvement grants.