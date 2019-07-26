Las Vegas Sun

July 26, 2019

George Takei calls migrant treatment a ‘grotesque low’

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — George Takei says U.S. migrant detention policies reached depths beyond what Japanese-Americans faced during their World War II internment.

Takei, interned as a child, said his family and others were kept together when they were sent to American camps.

In contrast, the "Star Trek" actor said, some immigrant babies and children were separated and moved great distances from their parents.

The Los Angeles-born Takei called it inhumane and a "grotesque low."

Takei, who stars in a new horror-drama series set in a Japanese-American internment camp, made his comments to a TV critics' meeting Thursday.

He said he hopes the show, AMC's "The Terror: Infamy," debuting Aug. 12, inspires people to fight injustice in America and elsewhere, including in China with its reeducation camps for Uighur Muslims.