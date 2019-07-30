Player dealt $1 million royal flush at Palazzo

The latest Millionaire Progressive winner hit big last weekend at the Palazzo.

A gambler won just over $1 million Sunday night playing Three Card Poker, according to a news release.

The player, who was dealt a spade royal flush, wished to remain anonymous, the release said.

Sunday's winner marks the sixth since the Millionaire Progressive was introduced by Las Vegas Sands last year.

To be eligible for the jackpot, a player has to make a $5 side bet. To win, they must be dealt a natural royal flush.