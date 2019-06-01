Man, 22, charged in Henderson shooting; 2 teens also arrested

A man and two teenagers have been arrested in a drug-related shooting Friday morning that left one dead and two critically injured in a Henderson neighborhood, according to city police.

Joseph DeFrancisco, 22, was jailed Friday on one count each of murder, burglary and robbery with a deadly weapon, Henderson Detention Center logs show. Further details on the teen suspects, ages 16 and 17, were not disclosed.

The shooting was reported about 11:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Bright Sumac Court, near Van Wagenen Street and Major Avenue, police said. Officers and medics encountered a 20-year-old man who was dead and two juveniles who were hospitalized in critical condition, police said Friday.

One of the gunshot victims was found inside a car that had crashed in the area, police said. They did not provide an update on the teens' medical condition.