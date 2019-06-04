Clark County OKs 2.25% raise for 1,200 employees

Clark County commissioners today approved a 2.25% raise for about 1,200 employees, most of them nonunion workers.

The raise will impact 1,024 nonunion employees, including those who work for the Water Reclamation District, and 183 union workers. The total fiscal impact is estimated at about $2.77 million, according to staff documents.

Last month, Clark County, the District Attorney Investigators Association and the Clark County Prosecutors Association reached a tentative resolution in their collective bargaining negotiations for a 2.25% wage bump effective July 1. The agreement, which was approved today, runs through June 2020.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said it has been the county's practice to award nonunion workers the same pay bump as union employees.

Clark County employees are represented by 12 different unions, eight of which have settled on the 2.25% wage increase, Pappa said.

The Services Employees International Union, which represents 5,800 Clark County employees, is still in negotiations.

In December, the union asked for a 3% wage increase, but an arbitrator sided with the county for 2%. Today, both sides are in arbitration again. The existing SEIU contract runs through 2020.