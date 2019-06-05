Nevada court told inmate sought in Colorado deserved lawyer

A lawyer is arguing that a Nevada prison inmate facing death penalty charges in four Denver-area killings in 1984 should have been given a lawyer to help him fight extradition.

Nevada Supreme Court documents filed this week say a judge rejected Alexander Christopher Ewing's request last October for an appointed attorney and ordered Ewing transferred in custody to Colorado.

Ewing's extradition has been delayed pending his appeal.

Attorney Martin Wiener of Reno represents Ewing. He declined Wednesday to comment.

Ewing is 58. He's been in prison in Nevada since 1984 for attacking a Las Vegas-area couple after escaping while being transported to Arizona on an attempted murder charge.

Colorado authorities say DNA links him to the slayings of Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood and three members of a family in Aurora.