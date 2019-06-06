Las Vegas woman accused of stealing identities in benefits fraud

A Las Vegas woman is accused of using more than 40 stolen identities to fraudulently collect $170,000 in unemployment insurance benefits from California.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada says an indictment unsealed Wednesday charges 42-year-old Danielle Lacharis Buck with 13 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, unauthorized access device and aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, , Buck participated in a scheme to defraud the California Employment Development Department into paying her unemployment insurance benefits by using personal identifying information of unsuspecting individuals and withdrawing the benefits as cash from ATMS in the Las Vegas and Los Angeles areas.

Two federal public defenders listed in court records as representing Buck did not immediately respond to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment on the allegations.