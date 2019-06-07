Police: Las Vegas man faces murder count in double stabbing

Metro Police today identified a suspect in a double stabbing and kidnapping earlier this year in the southeast valley.

Police said Chan Sun Park, 33, whom court logs show was initially booked on felony counts including attempted murder and kidnapping, is now facing a murder count after one of the victims died about a month after the stabbing.

Officers found Kevin Hackett, 64, of Las Vegas wounded after responding about 10:20 p.m. April 28 to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the 8400 block of Abita Circle, near Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive, police said.

Hackett died May 31 at University Medical Center from complications from the stabbing, according to police and the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

After they found Hackett, officers followed a trail of blood down the street and discovered a woman who’d been tied and beaten inside a home, police said.

Park, who was holding a knife in the living room, was taken into custody without further incident, police said. He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center.