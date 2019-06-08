Fire officials find 1 dead after putting out east Las Vegas fire

Crews battling an overnight blaze at an east Las Vegas valley house found a body inside after they put the flames out, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Arlee Court, near Charleston and Lamb boulevards.

Firefighters, who initiated an aggressive attack, encountered heavy smoke and flames billowing from the house, and an attic that also had caught fire, officials said.

This prompted their commander to pull firefighters back and battle the flames from the outside, officials said.

Eventually, about an hour and a half later, the fire was put out, officials said. That’s when they found the victim inside.

Further details weren’t provided.