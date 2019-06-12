Nevada AG recommends $25M wildfire settlement

RENO — Nevada's attorney general is recommending approval of a $25 million settlement with homeowners and insurance companies who sought more than $300 million in damages from the state after a fire destroyed 24 homes south of Reno when strong winds reignited a smoldering prescribed burn that escaped in 2016.

Lawyers for 105 plaintiffs who sued the Nevada Division of Forestry told a judge last month they had reached a tentative settlement that would require approval by the three-member state Board of Examiners.

A trial to determine the amount of damages had been scheduled for December after a jury found the state guilty of gross negligence and liable for losses last year.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske are expected to approve the $25 million settlement agreement Thursday in Carson City.