Suspect in west Las Vegas officer-involved shooting at UMC; condition unknown

A Metro Police officer shot a suspect Friday night during a foot pursuit in the west Las Vegas valley.

Officers were summoned about 9:40 p.m. to the parking lot of a convenience store near West Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, where a 911 caller said a person had pointed a gun at someone, Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter said early this morning.

Seeing a person who matched the suspect's description exiting another business, arriving police called out for him, but he took off running, Splinter said.

During the pursuit, the suspect stopped and turned toward an officer, who opened fire, Splinter said. The suspect, who was hit, was hospitalized at University Medical Center. Information on his medical condition was not released.

The investigation was ongoing Saturday, as it wasn't clear what led the officer to shoot.

The officer will be publicly identified within 48 hours and a detailed briefing is expected about a day later. This was the ninth shooting involving Metro this year.