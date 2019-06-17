Golden Knights preseason starts Sept. 15 at home against Coyotes

John Locher / AP

With hockey season fewer than three months away, the Golden Knights have yet to release their preseason schedule. But four teams have released theirs, with the Golden Knights featured in seven games, including four home games for Vegas.

Vegas opens its preseason slate against the Arizona Coyotes at home, a 1:30 matinee at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15. They then hit the road for three games against the Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks on Sept. 17, 19 and 21, respectively.

The Golden Knights finish the preseason with a three-game homestand against the Avalanche on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and the Kings on Friday, Sept. 27 and a 5 p.m. home game against the Sharks on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The regular season schedule should be released next week.