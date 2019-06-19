Group to recognize Democratic women in Nevada politics

John Locher / AP

Emerge Nevada, an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for public office, will hold a ceremony to recognize its 2019 graduates and women who have had an impact on Nevada politics over the last year.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 at the Conference Center of Las Vegas.

Besides the 22 graduates, those honored will include U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, state Senate co-Majority Whip Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, former Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder, League of Women Voters President Sondra Cosgrove and Emerge Nevada board Vice President Denise Lopez.

Emerge Nevada graduates include Nevada Controller Catherine Byrne and 19 state legislators, including some in leadership positions such as Assistant Senate Majority Leader Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, and Assistant Assembly Majority Floor Leader Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas.

