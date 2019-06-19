Man arrested after losing child, 4, during late-night booze run, police say

METRO POLICE

About two hours after a visit to purchase alcohol, a man returned to the central valley business to ask for help in finding his 4-year-old child, according to Metro Police.

It wasn’t until officers joined the search that the child was found between power utility boxes not far from the store, which is located in the 2200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, Officer Alejandra Zambrano said.

Edwardo Zepeda, 36, was handcuffed and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of child abuse and neglect, jail logs show.

A clerk called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. to report that a man had entered the store looking for his child, Zambrano said.

Zepeda, who was gone when officers arrived, was spotted in a nearby parking lot and his child was subsequently found in the 900 block of Rancho Drive, Zambrano said.

Clark County Child Protective Services responded to the scene, Zambrano said.

Zepeda is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bail, jail records show. He’s slated to appear in court Thursday morning.