Masked man robs north valley store at gunpoint

METRO POLICE

An armed, masked and gloved suspect who robbed a north valley convenience store earlier this month is being sought by Metro Police.

About 6:25 a.m. June 8, the man entered the store located in the 6000 block of West Craig Road, near Jones Boulevard, headed toward the counter and pointed a gun at a clerk, police said Wednesday.

While no one was injured, the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

He was described as a white man in his late 20s, who stands about 5 feet, 7 inches, police said. He has brown eyes and wore a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and red gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.