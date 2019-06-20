Driver suspected of being impaired suffers life-threatening injuries in west Las Vegas crash

An unrestrained driver suspected of being impaired suffered life-threatening injuries overnight in the west valley when he lost control of his car, which went airborne and smashed into a tree, according to Metro Police.

The 24-year-old Las Vegas man was rushed to University Medical Center where he remained in critical condition, police said.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported about 3:40 a.m. near Durango and Alta drives.

An investigation determined that a 2016 Hyundai Accent heading south on Durango crossed over into wrong-way traffic near the Boseck Drive intersection, police said.

It then traveled southeast across the intersection, smashing into a traffic island, going airborne and crashing onto a pine tree, police said.

Blood samples of the driver, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, were going to be tested, because investigators think impairment played a part in the crash.

Due to the severity of the injuries, Metro's unit that investigates fatal crashes was summoned.