Man arrested in Henderson burglaries, shooting of homeowner

Henderson Police

In less than 16 hours, a man allegedly burglarized two homes in the same Henderson neighborhood. And twice he was surprised by homeowners, one of whom the intruder shot with his own rifle, according to city police.

After the second burglary Thursday morning — the third he’s been linked to — police found Timothy Sledge, 41, huddled inside a shed in a nearby backyard, said Lt. Kirk Moore in a briefing broadcast online.

A reverse 911 call system that alerted residents in the area of imminent danger, and a vigilant citizen who noticed that a closed door that is usually open and phoned police, were credited with the prompt arrest, Moore said.

About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were summoned to the 100 block of Ivy Street, near Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard, where a victim who’d walked in on the intruder had been shot with his own firearm, police said. The victim was stabilized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police could not find the suspect, but about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive — less than 2,000 feet from the burglary the previous day — where a resident reported an armed burglar had confronted the victim inside the house.

The suspect dropped the handgun and ran away. But he didn’t get far before he was handcuffed on yet another person’s property.

Sledge was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on one count of attempted murder; three counts of burglary; two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a gun inside a structure, police said.