Man being chased by police injured after jumping from Strip bridge

An armed man weighed two options this morning on the Las Vegas Strip: Comply with a cop chasing him or jump from a pedestrian bridge.

He decided on the 15-to-20 foot plunge, which led to minor injuries before being placed in police custody, Metro Police Officer Alejandra Zambrano said.

About 5:20 a.m., a person reported to police that the suspect had allegedly pulled out a gun, and then put it away without threatening anyone, Zambrano said.

A responding officer spotted a man who matched the suspect's description near the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, but the man took off running, Zambrano said.

The short chase led the suspect and the officer to the bridge between the Bellagio and Paris Las Vegas, where the suspect threw his gun and then his body, Zambrano said.

He was hospitalized and was expected to be booked on at least one gun-related count, Zambrano said.