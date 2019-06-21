Golden Knights select forward Peyton Krebs in first round of NHL draft

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press via AP

The Golden Knights anxiously watched Friday night as the NHL Entry Draft unfolded. Needing a forward, they saw more defensemen go early than projected, and they got their man with the 17th overall pick.

Vegas selected forward Peyton Krebs in the first round at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Krebs was considered a top-10 pick before an injury earlier this month.

"It's surreal, I was trying to hold in the tears," Krebs said, via the team's Twitter account. "I wasn't really sure where I was going to end up. I just heard my name and I was so pumped, so excited. I know my uncle texted me right before, he said 'Vegas baby' right before. That was pretty cool."

The 5 foot, 11.5 inch, 183-pound center scored 68 points in 64 games with the Kootenay Ice of the Western Hockey League. He captained Canada’s World Junior Championship team and had 10 points in seven games.

Krebs adds a high-end center to a prospect pool that is deep in defensemen but lacking in impact forwards. The Golden Knights grabbed the best available center when their spot came, and Krebs will join Cody Glass as the future down the middle in Vegas.

Krebs suffered a partial tear of his Achilles tendon during an on-ice workout June 4 that required surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery, but the inability to see him during development camp may have given teams pause.

"I like the speed, like the character, play-making ability,” general manager George McPhee told NBC Sports Network right after the pick. “There was risk in what we do, but we're comfortable in that risk. We feel we got a top 10 player at 17."

Vegas did not have a first-round pick last year after the Tomas Tatar trade with Detroit. Barring a trade, the Golden Knights will not select again tonight. They have eight picks Saturday, including three third-rounders and three fifth-rounders. They will start Saturday with the No. 28 overall pick on Day 2.

Day 2 of the draft begins at 10 a.m. on NHL Network.