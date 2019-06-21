Woman raped while jogging at west valley park; man sought

METRO POLICE

In broad daylight Thursday, a man dressed in construction work garb sexually assaulted a jogger at a northwest valley park, according to Metro Police.

Today Metro, in hopes of identifying and taking the rapist off the streets, released a composite sketch that shows a bucket-hat-wearing black man with a gap in his teeth.

The attack occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 7200 block of West Alexander Road and Tenaya Way, police said.

While jogging, the victim saw the suspect, who was in a reflective vest, standing by a large storage box, police said. He was holding a drill.

During her walk back to her car, the man surprised her from behind and pushed her to the ground, threatening her with a box cutter as he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The perpetrator was described as an “older” thin man, who stands about 6 feet, 2 inches, and had a bushy salt-and-pepper beard, police said.

He wore a bucket hat, a charcoal gray long-sleeve shirt, green cargo pants, and a yellow vest, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-449-3911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.