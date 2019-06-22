Single-car crash leaves motorist dead in northwest valley

A Las Vegas motorist was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on a northwest valley highway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The victim, only described as a 28-year-old local man, died at University Medical Center where he was flown after the wreck, which was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the 215 Beltway and Lone Mountain Road, the patrol said.

He was the only occupant in the red 2016 Dodge Charger.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Charger was northbound on the highway when it veered off the road, rolling into a rock area and rolling over, and smashing into a bridge embankment, the patrol said.

Investigators didn't know if speed or impairment contributed to the crash, which remained under review.