Golden Knights officially sign Karlsson to 8-year contract extension

It was rumored over the weekend but it’s official now: Barring a trade, William Karlsson is going to be a Golden Knight for a long time.

The team officially announced Karlsson’s eight-year extension with an average annual value of $5.9 million on Monday night. The deal begins this season and keeps Karlsson in Vegas through the 2026-27 season.

The Swedish forward has long said he wanted a long-term deal, and the Golden Knights echoed that sentiment. The deal has concessions on both sides, as Karlsson took a discount on average annual value in exchange for the lengthy term.

Karlsson had 24 goals and 56 points last season and is the only member of the team to play in every regular season and postseason game in team history.

The signing solidifies him as a member of Vegas’ core for what figures to be the rest of his prime, joining Mark Stone as players signed for the next eight seasons.

Karlsson and general manager George McPhee will address the media Tuesday afternoon.