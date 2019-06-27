SLS seeks to restore ‘famous Sahara identity’

It appears the SLS Las Vegas might be going back to the future.

The owners of the property have requested permission to change a number of signs to the Sahara name, according to documents filed with the Clark County Comprehensive Planning Department.

That was the previous name of the resort, which opened as Hotel Sahara in 1952. The Sahara closed in 2011 before reopening in 2014 as the SLS.

The reasons for the requested change, according to the documents, included a desire to “restore the famous Sahara identity” and update the resort’s signs to be more consistent with “modern sign programs at other major properties on the Strip.”

SLS is scheduled to host a media event tonight to make an undisclosed announcement.

Las Vegas Resort Holdings, which controls the SLS, is owned by Alex Meruelo, who was approved last week as the new majority owner of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.