Suspect arrested in fatal weekend shootout

Thursday, June 27, 2019 | 4:26 p.m.
A suspect has been arrested in a fatal shootout Saturday outside a downtown Las Vegas business, according to Metro Police.
Jerry Fitzgerald, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday in a north valley neighborhood, police said. He’s being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder.
Officers responded about 3:50 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Charleston Boulevard, where Michael C. Johnson was found on a sidewalk, police said. He died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.
A preliminary account by Metro said he and another man had a dispute inside a nearby business. A shootout ensued outside the business, and Johnson was wounded, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.