Video shows tree fire arson at Las Vegas LGBTQ center, officials say

Arson investigators were pursuing leads after someone intentionally torched a palm tree in front of the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada early Thursday, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

No one was injured, and an arrest has not been announced.

Shortly after 3 a.m., fire crews responded to the center in the 400 block of Maryland Parkway and found the tree in flames, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

The flames did not spread to the building and were extinguished within a few minutes, he said.

Due to trees catching fire regularly during this time of year — because of illegal fireworks — investigators did not deem the incident suspicious and they left, Szymanski said.

But about 6 a.m., after employees went into work and made a customary surveillance video review, the center summoned Metro Police, which in turn called Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, which handles arson investigations, Szymanski said.

On its Facebook page, the center noted that the incident occurred in the final days of Pride Week. “We are glad that our building is safe,” the post went on to say. “This vengeful act reminds us to be alert, be safe, and if you see something, say something.”

The tree was valued at $500, Szymanski said.