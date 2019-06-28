Clark High secretary is accused of grabbing student’s genitals

A Clark High School secretary arrested in May is accused of showing some partially nude photos of herself to a student and then touching his genitals, according to a Clark County School District Police report released this week.

On May 15, five days after authorities issued a warrant for her arrest on one count of open and gross lewdness, Sonia Garcia turned herself in, police said earlier this month.

The investigation kicked off after the victim reported her in December, in which time the 51-year-old employee was placed on indefinite suspension, Sgt. Bryan Zink said. She then negotiated her ouster.

The victim told police that while he went to pick up water for his classroom from Garcia’s room on Nov. 30, the secretary momentarily took his phone, police said.

When he returned for a second trip, Garcia allegedly asked if he wanted to see her “favorite pictures” and proceeded to show him partially nude photos, according to the report.

The victim said he didn’t want to see that, and she responded with, “It’s OK, don’t tell anyone,” according to the report.

Garcia then allegedly scribbled her number on a Post-it note, handed it to him, and asked for a hug, police said. That’s when she asked him if she can “touch it” and grabbed his genitalia, police said.

Police said the student told them he was later contacted by her on a social media platform.

On Jan. 16, two days after police tried to contact Garcia, her attorney got in touch with them, police said. On Feb. 12, Garcia, through her lawyer, typed a note denying the allegations, police said.

Her listed attorney could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Garcia, who court records show also uses the names Tena and Sonia Idalia, was hired by the Clark County School District in 2014, Zink said. She’s out of jail on electronic monitoring.