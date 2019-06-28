Man, 18, faces murder count in death of girlfriend

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the apparent shooting death of his girlfriend Thursday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Officers responded about 11:10 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Monument Point Street, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Paradise Hills Drive, police said. They found a 19-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The woman was taken to Henderson Hospital, where she died, police said.

Detectives identified her boyfriend, Noah Hadley, as the suspect, police said. He was taken into custody and booked at the Henderson Detention Center on a count of open murder, police said.

The victimâ€™s name was not immediately released.

The death is being investigated as the seventh homicide in Henderson this year, police said.