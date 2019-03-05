William Hill taking over M Resort sportsbook

The M Resort is getting a new sportsbook operator.

Casino owner Penn National Gaming said in a news release today that William Hill US will take over operations of the Henderson casino’s sportsbook in May, pending regulatory approval.

“We have an active sportsbook at M Resorts, and we think our guests will benefit greatly from William Hill’s expertise,” said Ameet Patel, senior vice president of regional operations for Penn National.

William Hill, based in England, will replace Las Vegas-based CG Technology, which also runs sportsbooks at the Venetian, Palazzo, Cosmopolitan, Tropicana, Hard Rock, Silverton and Palms.

A spokesman for CG Technology said the company was not able to reach an agreement with Penn National for a new lease. The current lease runs out at the end of April.

“We want everyone to know that we’re still going to operate the book through April 30, including the peak March Madness period,” said CG Technology CEO Parikshat Khanna. “With our lease ending, we mutually agreed to not renew it. We would like to thank M Resort’s management team and employees for their support during our partnership.”

With the addition of the M Resort, William Hill will have sportsbook operations at 115 Nevada locations.