Motorist killed in wreck in Boulder City

Nevada Highway Patrol

A driver witnesses say was speeding on a Boulder City highway this morning is expected to face a reckless driving count after crashing into a pickup truck, killing its occupant, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 93 near Veterans Memorial Drive, the patrol said.

A Chevy sedan was headed south on U.S. 93 when it plowed into the pickup, which was pulling out of a gas station onto the highway, the patrol said.

“Numerous witnesses told investigators that the car was driving recklessly, making frequent lane changes and speeding in excess of 100 mph,” Trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a statement.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. Their name was not released.

The driver of the car, whose name also was not released, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries, the patrol said.

He is expected “to be charged with reckless driving resulting in death once he’s released from the hospital. Impairment did not appear to be a factor,” Buratczuk said.