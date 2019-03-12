Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup in North Las Vegas

A pedestrian was fatally injured Tuesday morning when he was run down by a pickup truck on a North Las Vegas roadway, city police said.

A Ford Ranger was heading west on West Owens Avenue, near Stocker Street, when it struck the pedestrian at about 6:30 a.m., North Las Vegas Police said.

Investigators believe the victim was in a crosswalk but were working to confirm, police said. Speed and impairment were not suspected, and the motorist stayed behind to cooperate with the probe, police said.

This was the third traffic fatality this year in North Las Vegas.