UNLV law school ranked among top 60 in nation

The William S. Boyd School of Law is among the top 60 law schools in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking released today.

The school was ranked No. 58, ahead of the University of Houston and Seton Hall University. Last year, it tied for the No. 58 spot.

A total of 13 UNLV programs — including eight from the Boyd School — were ranked among the top 100 graduate and professional schools.

For the second consecutive year, the Boyd School’s Lawyering Process Program ranked first in the nation for legal writing. The Saltman Center for Conflict Resolution ranked fifth in dispute resolution.

“We are pleased with the school’s overall ranking,” said Daniel Hamilton, dean of the Boyd School. “We remain committed to serving our city and state with students who engage in community service, faculty who are passionate about research and teaching, and alumni who are leaders in public service and private practice.”

The Boyd Schools’s part-time law program, which typically takes four years to complete, was ranked as the 18th-best program of its kind in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Other UNLV programs ranked in the top 100 include healthcare management, social work and environmental engineering. Two UNLV School of Nursing programs ranked in the top 100.