Suspect at large after killing Las Vegas woman in Milwaukee, taking toddler

Amber Alert website

A search continues for a 2-year-old girl and her father, who is accused of killing the child’s Las Vegas mother in Milwaukee, according to news reports and authorities.

Officials on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for Noelani Robinson. A day before, her mother, Sierra Robinson, 24, was gunned down in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and officials.

A second woman also was wounded, according to reports.

The suspect, Dariaz Higgins, is on the lam and is accused of taking his daughter, according to the Amber Alert website. He is deemed armed and dangerous.

Authorities on Tuesday charged Higgins, 33, with first-degree murder, the Sentinel reported.

Higgins was the former pimp of the two shooting victims, the surviving woman told authorities, according to the newspaper.

Robinson in February broke off the relationship and left her daughter with Higgins, who was the father, before she moved to Las Vegas, the Sentinel said. Higgins, who was living in Miami, agreed to meet Robinson in Milwaukee — where he’s from — to return the toddler to her.

The two shooting victims met him on Monday and he began to drive them to where he said the child had been staying, the newspaper said. Higgins drove to an apartment building, and when he three got out of the vehicle, he opened fire on the women.

Officials described the vehicle as a black SUV. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to not make contact with him, but to call 911. To contact Milwaukee police, call 414-935-7022.