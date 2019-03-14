Henderson police chief placed on leave for undisclosed reason

Henderson Police Chief LaTesha Watson has been placed on administrative leave for an undisclosed reason, city officials said today.

Watson will remain on paid leave until further notice, officials said in a news release. Deputy Police Chief Thedrick Andres, who worked with Watson in Texas, has stepped into her role, officials said.

“City Manager Richard Derrick has the utmost confidence in the department’s leadership and Henderson will continue to be one of America’s safest cities thanks to the many fine officers and civilians that work at the Henderson Police Department,” the city said in a statement.

Watson, who previously was deputy chief at the Arlington Police Department, was sworn in as Henderson chief in late 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.