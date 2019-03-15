Police involved in shooting at Strip casino; suspect in custody

Metro Police opened fire at a Las Vegas Strip casino Friday night.

The shooting occurred at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

It wasn't clear if anyone was injured or what prompted the shooting, but police said a suspect was in custody.

Eastbound traffic on Flamingo, between Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard, was shut down, as were southbound lanes on the boulevard, between Flamingo and Bellagio Drive, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.