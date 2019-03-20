Las Vegas woman, 68, found slain in apartment

A slaying victim was found inside her Las Vegas apartment this week during a welfare check, Metro Police said today.

The victim, whom police said suffered multiple cuts, was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 68-year-old Cheryl Brown.

Police believe the suspect, who is on the run, knew the victim but did identify them or a motive.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. Monday to the apartment in the 1900 block of Jones Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

A relative who hadn’t heard from the woman for several days became worried and contacted managers at the complex, who discovered the body.