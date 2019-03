Visiting basketball fan wins $1 million at Bally’s

A basketball fan visiting Las Vegas for March Madness hit a jackpot of more than $1 million at Bally's this week, parent company Caesars Entertainment said today.

Kenneth Snoots of Maryland was playing Mississippi Stud when he hit a royal flush for the jackpot, officials said.

He is one of the more than 830 players who have won more than $1 million at Caesars properties since 1987 for combined winnings of nearly $2 billion, the gaming company said.