Nevada lawmakers considering annual legislative sessions

Nevada is among a handful of states whose legislatures meet every other year — but it may not be for long. Lawmakers are considering a resolution to amend the state constitution to allow for annual sessions.

The resolution would have to pass this session and again in 2021. It would then go before voters as a referendum in 2022.

Under the proposal, lawmakers would meet 60 days in even-numbered years and 90 days in odd-numbered years. They now meet for 120 days every two years.

The amendment would also change the way lawmakers are paid. Lawmakers now are paid for the first 60 days of a regular session and the first 20 days of a special session.

The amendment calls for lawmakers to be paid in “regular intervals” that would be set by law but have not yet been defined.

A fiscal note attached to the measure estimated the additional cost of meeting annually at $13.3 million.

Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, one of the resolution’s primary sponsors, said the other branches of Nevada’s government do not have off years. “We pass laws and we’re not there to be able to be sure that they happen,” he said.

Nevada is one of only four states that meet biennially. The others are North Dakota, Montana and Texas.

Sponsors of the resolution noted that in Texas, the legislative branch does not completely cease operations during off years. Committees in Texas meet when the full Legislature is not in session.

Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson and one of the bill’s sponsors, said annual sessions would reduce the need for special sessions. Fourteen special sessions have been called since 2000.