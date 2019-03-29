Golden Knights clinch playoff berth despite fourth-straight loss

It was the second intermission in Las Vegas when Philipp Grubauer stopped Vinnie Hinostroza 750 miles away.

The Arizona Coyotes fell in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche, clinching a postseason spot for the Golden Knights and easing the sting of a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

“It’s great to be back in the postseason two years in a row,” defenseman Colin Miller said. “We've got to play better hockey. Going into the playoffs you want to be playing your best hockey and right now we’re not.”

The penalty kill wasn’t good for Vegas on Wednesday, Malcolm Subban allowed a tough goal 2:12 into the game and the Golden Knights trailed after the first period for the fourth-straight game, leading to a fourth-straight loss. It was Minnesota’s third win in three trips all-time to T-Mobile Arena, and fifth win in six games overall.

But the story was the goings-on in Denver, getting Vegas over the hump it tried and failed all week at getting itself.

The mood in the dressing room after the game was a bit odd. The players were disappointed in the loss, but at the same time pleased with the playoff berth. The latter was the prevalent feeling as they reiterated that one loss doesn’t overshadow the main objective in an 82-game regular season.

“Every team’s ultimate goal is to make the postseason,” forward Mark Stone said. “We’re obviously excited to be going there, but we want to be playing better hockey.”

The players said they didn’t know they had clinched when they took the ice for the third period. Though it became official after the Coyotes’ loss, it had been inevitable for quite some time.

Vegas will most likely open the postseason in San Jose against the Sharks, barring a spectacular run by either the Sharks or Golden Knights to end the year and move up in the standings. Calgary’s win Friday eliminated the Golden Knights from contention for the Pacific Division title.

The intensity was different across the hall. The Wild are fighting for their playoff lives and it showed, coming out hot and taking a 2-0 lead in the first period just as the Avalanche did to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

In fact, the parallels to Wednesday’s game from start to finish in Denver are striking. Vegas fell behind 3-0 to fight back to within a goal in the third period, a strong 6-on-5 effort did not score, but came awfully close. It was Jonathan Marchessault missing the net Wednesday, and it was Paul Stastny just missing the hat trick Friday.

“Very, very similar,” Gallant said. "I don't like to let our players off the hook, but that's what happens this time of year. You see a lot of good teams losing.”