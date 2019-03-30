Golden Knights announce playoff ticket information

The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot last night and today let fans know how to go see them in the first round.

The Golden Knights announced a limited amount of tickets will be released to the public at noon on Friday, April 5 for their first-round matchup. Tickets will be available at www.vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets.

“Our playoff ticket options reward the loyalty of the most passionate, committed and ardent Vegas Golden Knights season ticket members with preferred pricing and a flexible payment option that gives fans the opportunity to pay once the round is complete,” team president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We have had the best in-arena atmosphere in the NHL this season and we will look to take that to another level come playoff time.”

The dates, times and opponent will be determined by the league after the regular season. The Golden Knights will likely play the San Jose Sharks in the first round, a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals, though that is not finalized.

Full season-ticket members will get first priority on tickets, with information being emailed to them by their season-ticket representative on Monday. It will include pricing, parking and additional ticket purchase options information.

Partial season-ticket members and fans on the season-ticket wait list will receive a pre-sale option before tickets go on sale to the public.

In most cases, resale of tickets is not allowed through the team’s ticket exchange. Any purchased tickets for games not played will be refunded 7-10 days after the series.

Should the Golden Knights advance beyond the first round, more information about ticket sales will be made available.