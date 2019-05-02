Facebook bans Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones for hate speech

Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman via AP

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook has banned Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones and others from its main service and from Instagram, saying they violated the company's ban against hate and violence.

The company said Thursday that it has also banned extreme right-wing figures Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer and the conservative conspiracy site Infowars. Jones was already banned from Facebook but not from Instagram.