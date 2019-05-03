Woman, 65, hit by car dies at hospital

A 65-year-old woman hit by a car late Thursday in the central valley died at University Medical Center, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 11:15 p.m. on Jones Boulevard, just north of Palmyra Avenue near Desert Inn Road, police said.

The pedestrian was in the road, outside of a marked crosswalk, when she was hit by a 2006 Ford Mustang, police said. The motorist, who stayed at the scene, was not injured or impaired, police said.

The death marked the 40th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.