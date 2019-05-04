One dead, one jailed in fatal North Las Vegas shooting

A man was slain Friday morning and a suspect who claimed self-defense in the shooting has been accused of murder, North Las Vegas police reported.

After an initial investigation, Kiahna Hawkins, 30, was booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on one count of murder, police said Saturday night.



Gunfire erupted at about 11:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of North Losee Road, south of Washburn Road, police said.



The victim, a 50-year-old, was found dead inside a unit from a gunshot wound, police said. His name has not been released.



Further details were not immediately available.