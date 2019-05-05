Consider these events to round out your Vegas Uncork’d experience

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appétit returns to the Strip for its 13th year in Las Vegas May 9-12, and thanks to the presence of many of the celebrity chefs that have created successful restaurants in casino resorts, it has become the scene’s signature culinary event.

I’ve covered Uncork’d for years now and it remains one of the most impressive annual events of any kind on the Strip, even attracting plenty of locals each year to the Grand Tasting, which is set for 7 p.m. May 10 at Caesars Palace’s Garden of the Gods pool oasis. That remains the best place to see as many famous food figures as possible and sample specialty dishes from more than 50 chefs and restaurants.

Many Uncork’d events are sold out, of course, but there are still tickets available to some of the most intriguing and appetizing happenings at this year’s four-day fest. If you’re looking for a memorable culinary experience, consider these options:

BEHIND THE SCENES WITH THE MASTER CHEFS OF FRANCE The Maitres Cuisiniers de France, one of the most prestigious associations of chefs and winners of culinary competitions has been participating in various events at the Venetian for years now. This year, this special event begins with cocktails at Palazzo’s refined Rosina bar before guests will be escorted to a “secret kitchen” for a creative feast conceptualized by these culinary artists and paired with wines from California. May 9, 7 p.m.

THE ART OF ITALIAN EATING AND DRINKING One of the newest stars of the Strip’s Italian food landscape, California transplant the Factory Kitchen hosts this hands-on event at Venetian where guests will learn how to make cocktails, cannoli and pasta while enjoying every sip and bite along the way. May 10, 2 p.m.

A SMOKIN’ GOOD TIME WITH SUSAN FENIGER Border Grill co-creator Susan Feniger and executive chef Mike Minor host an epic barbecue party at their Mandalay Bay restaurant. The BG team recently opened a second outlet of its BBQ Mexicana concept at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, meaning we can feast on our favorite burnt-ends brisket burrito while cheering on our Aviators. That’s just one of the dishes you’ll find at this event, and local brewery CraftHaus is bringing the beer to go with it. May 11, 6 p.m.

ITALIAN BRUNCH WITH THE RAO’S FAMILY It wouldn’t be Vegas Uncork’d without the traditional closing Sunday brunch with Frank Pellegrino Jr. and his crew at Rao’s at Caesars Palace. Settle in for a multi-course feast of favorite family recipes at this Strip institution. May 12, 11 a.m.

For Uncork’d information and tickets, visit vegasuncorked.com.