Man in wheelchair hit by car, killed in Henderson

A man in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a car and killed this morning while riding in a bike lane along Boulder Highway, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The man was taken to Henderson Hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

The incident happened about 6:30 a.m. in the area of Sunset Road, police said. The driver, who was headed north on Boulder Highway, was not injured police, said.

Northbound Boulder Highway between Sunset Road and Foster Avenue was closed for several hours as officers investigated, police said.

The death marked the fifth traffic-related fatality this year in Henderson.